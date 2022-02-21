Las Vegas teen collecting 'uplifting deliveries' for seniors

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- So many seniors have faced isolation during the pandemic, so a local 14-year-old is on a mission to brighten their spirits.
In January, Mischa Abad began collecting cards and delivering them to senior homes. Her new organization is called "Uplifting Deliveries."
They've been collecting and delivering cards donated by the community. So far, they have around 650. The goal is to collect a thousand or more.
Abad says she got the idea while volunteering during the pandemic. She says she saw how isolated senior homes became during lockdowns and set out to do something about it.
"I began by reaching out to church groups, after-school clubs, classes, preschools, teachers, and then I just asked them to make cards for senior citizens and it really helped them learn about the effects of social isolation on senior citizens. I feel it's not a topic that's talked about a lot, so I wanted to bring awareness to that," she said.
You can learn more about her organization on their Instagram page by clicking here.
