LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas teenager is working to ensure patients in hospice care have a good holiday season.
Aiyana Castro is Miss Nevada Jr High 2022. She's currently collecting items like robes, blankets, and socks for 190 hospice patients in the valley.
Items can be dropped off at any iLoveKickBoxing location until Thursday, December 16.
