LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas teen was arrested and charged with murder in connection with an east valley homicide, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Anthony Okelberry, 16, was arrested April 25 at Del Sol High School and found to be in possession of a handgun, LVMPD said. After investigation, Okelberry was arrested at the school and booked into Clark County Detention Center on charges of murder, burglary, robbery with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon on school property and obtaining a credit card without cardholder's consent.
Clark County School District police said they are pursuing juvenile charges against the student who was found with a handgun at school. CCSD police confirmed April 25 that a teen was found with a 9 mm semiautomatic handgun in his waistband while at school.
Just before 10 p.m. April 23, a person called LVMPD to report someone bleeding and unconscious near a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 5500 block of Mountain Vista St., according to a Metro news release.
Officers arrived and found a 75-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound, the release said. Officers performed first aid until medical personnel arrived. The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced deceased, police said.
The victim was identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office as Hursey Dale Addison of Las Vegas. The coroner's office said Addison died of a gunshot wound to the head and ruled his death a homicide.
Metro homicide detectives' investigation indicated that Addison was an unarmed security officer at the apartment complex, the release said. Detectives found several witnesses at the complex who heard gunshots about 30 minutes before Addison was discovered.
Neighbors say the area where the shooting occurred is normally quiet and safe, a shooting like this is out of the ordinary.
"Its very quiet here, and the neighbors that I do have, we all acknowledge each other," Quinn Apartments resident Sandi Ihlen said.
"I just want to know where his parents were. You know 16 years old, got a gun, went to school," Quinn Apartments resident Mark Chavez said.
Okelberry's next court date was set for May 1 at 7:30 a.m.
