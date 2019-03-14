LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas teen accused of killing a man in October appeared in court Wednesday.
Miguel Magallon, 14, was charged with open murder with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder and discharging a weapon into a structure, according to court documents. Court officials confirmed that Magallon was being tried as an adult.
The Clark County District Attorney's office confirmed Thursday that Magallon was a suspect in connection with the death of Aaron Rodriguez, 18, on Oct. 26, 2018.
Rodriguez died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County coroner's office. His death was ruled a homicide.
Lt. Ray Spencer with Metro Homicide said officers were called to the area of North Pecos Road and Haddock Avenue, just north of East Carey Avenue, at around 11:30 p.m Oct. 26.
Witnesses told police they heard fighting outside, followed by multiple gunshots, Spencer said. Witnesses found an 18-year-old Hispanic man lying in the road and two men leaving the scene in an unknown vehicle.
Magallon was arrested in connection with the murder on March 4. Additional details were unknown as of Thursday, as his arrest report was not yet made available.
Magallon's next court date is set for April 16.
