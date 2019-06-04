The 80th Session of the Nevada Legislature concluded Monday with bills signed into law that would increase teacher salaries, but the Clark County Education Association worries it's not enough and vowed to strike at the beginning of the 2019-20 school year if their needs are not met.
CCEA representative Keenan Korth released the following statement Tuesday:
"Clark County Education Association's authorization to strike is still on.
The Legislative Session has ended with more funding appropriated to the Clark County School District, however, we know that CCSD did not receive all the funds it had requested and will have to modify its budget for the next school year.
Though CCSD has indicated that it will meet its obligations of paying educators salary increases, CCEA will not accept any budget cuts in the classroom.
We have been consistent that the District must provide resources in the classroom as well as raises for educators. The two go hand in hand.
CCEA will be at the negotiation table with CCSD this week to ensure that those objectives are met.
If there are cuts in the classroom and CCSD falls short of paying educators salary increases there will be a strike at the start of the 2019-2020 school year."
With the passage of Senate Bill 551 and Assembly Bill 309, CCSD can provide teachers an average 2-percent seniority increase plus a 3-percent cost of living increase, according to a statement from CCSD Monday night.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
