LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A group of Las Vegas educators clad in red and equipped with signs rallied Friday in relation to school funding concerns for the 2019-2020 school year.
The Clark County Education Association held a press conference regarding the impending strike recently authorized by Clark County educators.
"Educators are at a breaking point," the CCEA said in a news release. "They are fed up, and they won’t start another school year with more budget cuts, no resources, larger class sizes, and yet another pay freeze.”
Earlier this month, more than 5,000 teachers participated and voted 78 percent for the strike.
In a May 12 news release, CCEA said the strike would be during the 2019-2020 school year "if the Clark County School District carries out threats of budget cuts due to lack of funding from the State during the current Legislative Session."
During the rally, teachers carried signs reading "Educators on strike to fund our schools NOW!"
It is illegal for teachers to strike in Nevada.
As of now CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said teachers raises will not be included in next year's budget.
“And it does not include the raises at this point because to me it would be irresponsible to approve a budget that is in a deficit,” Dr. Jara said.
Dr. Jara addressed modernizing CCSD's school funding formula to help balance the budget.
If teachers strike Dr. Jara said CCSD will ensure teachers follow the law, and that students will attend school 180 days.
“Putting more money into a current formula that's not working was not ideal. Addressing the core issues of a new funding formula was my and our boards number one priority,” Dr. Jara said.
CCSD's funding formula includes:
- Transparency on funding, making it easier for families to understand how money comes from the state into the classroom
- Money intended for K-12 will remain in the classroom
- Students in GATE program and E.L.L. will be given more funds
Senate Bill 89 will also add more money into the school for safety concerns.
As the budget is finalized Dr. Jara is confident the school district will not make significant budget cuts like previous years.
