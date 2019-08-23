LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Valley teachers rallied early Friday morning at multiple school campuses over better pay.
After a tense Clark County School District meeting Thursday night in which trustees cut the meeting short over an extended public comment period, Clark County Education Association teachers rallied until just before 7 a.m. before reentering their schools to teach for the day.
If teachers were to strike over pay negotiations, a strike would start Sept. 10. CCEA is set to meet with CCSD for continued contract negotiations Friday at 2 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
