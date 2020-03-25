LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Schools may be closed, but that didn't stop the teachers at O'Roarke Elementary School from visiting their young pupils, at a safe, social distance.
It's been more than a week since all Nevada schools were ordered closed by Gov. Sisolak to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus. Since then, teachers in the valley have rushed to prepare online learning opportunities for distance education. But the staff at O'Roarke has missed their kids and decided to take it a step further and interact with their classes -- from afar.
Students waved from the sidewalks, holding encouraging signs and grinning at their favorite teachers.
"We miss the school a lot because all of their friends and their teachers are great," parent Claudia O'Leary said. "For them to be doing this in their time is cool because it's a little contact."
Nevada Highway Patrol partnered with the school to escort the parade around the neighborhood.
