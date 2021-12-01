LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- People magazine announced 2021's People of the Year on Wednesday.
This year's list includes country music legend Dolly Parton, actress Sandra Oh, Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and a Las Vegas teacher.
Juliana Urtubey is the 2021 National Teacher of the Year, and she's part of the nation's teachers People magazine is honoring this year.
Urtubey is a special education teacher at Kermit R. Booker Elementary School.
She's the first teacher in Nevada to be awarded the honor of national teacher of the year and the first Latina to win since 2005.
She and her family immigrated to the U.S. from Colombia when she was young.
Governor Steve Sisolak shared his congratulations:
Nevada is home to the best educators in the nation, including our own @JulianaUrtubey3 - the 2021 National Teacher of the Year. Juliana - your dedication to your students and your craft are an inspiration. On behalf of the Silver State, thank you! https://t.co/JnJh4W5viz— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) December 1, 2021
