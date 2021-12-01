A Las Vegas teacher is on the cover of People Magazine, honored among the publication's People of the Year.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- People magazine announced 2021's People of the Year on Wednesday. 

This year's list includes country music legend Dolly Parton, actress Sandra Oh, Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and a Las Vegas teacher.

Juliana Urtubey

Juliana Urtubey

Juliana Urtubey is the 2021 National Teacher of the Year, and she's part of the nation's teachers People magazine is honoring this year.

Urtubey is a special education teacher at Kermit R. Booker Elementary School.

She's the first teacher in Nevada to be awarded the honor of national teacher of the year and the first Latina to win since 2005.

She and her family immigrated to the U.S. from Colombia when she was young.

Governor Steve Sisolak shared his congratulations:

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.