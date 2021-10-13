LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, video-sharing platform TikTok unveiled its second annual Latinx TikTok Trailblazers list, a group of 15 creators honored for their creativity and passion in the community.
One of those honored was Las Vegas teacher Sofia Bella, known on the platform as @iamsofiabella.
TikTok said Sofia is a kindergarten teacher, cheer coach, and content creator. Her videos show snippets of her day-to-day life in the classroom alongside her long-running Bad Bunny fandom. TikTok also said she loves to travel and enjoys inspiring others to chase their dreams.
Her videos have been viewed 102 million times, and she has 2.9 million followers on the platform.
