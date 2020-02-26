LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas Target store helped a young girl celebrate her birthday in pure Target style.
According to Amy Markle, her daughter Meadow is obsessed with Target, especially Bullseye, Target's spotted dog mascot.
"We go daily. She's obsessed with Target, especially their dog," Markle said.
Ahead of her daughter's birthday, Markle reached out to Target about the birthday party.
The retailer came through in a big way earlier this month by helping Meadow celebrate with a party at the Target store on Grand Canyon and the 215 Beltway.
Not only did Target send Bullseye to walk the store with Meadow and her friends, the store also provided the group with popcorn and sticker name tags, according to Markle. The in-store Starbucks also provided cake pops and goodie bags.
"Basically, all my daughter wanted was to walk around Target with Bullseye. That was basically her highlight of the whole party," Markle said.
Donning khaki colored pants and red shirts, Meadow and her friends were dressed as Target employees at the party, with the birthday girl even wearing Bullseye-themed shoes that her mom had custom made.
Management at the store surprised Meadow with her very own plush Bullseye dog to take home.
