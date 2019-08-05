Las Vegas surveillance dispatcher helped police locate central valley assault.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The vigilance of a Las Vegas security company dispatcher may have saved a woman’s life.
On July 23, Alfonso Granados was doing the job he does every day. As a dispatch supervisor for alpha video surveillance he has stopped many crimes, like attempted burglaries and break-ins.
Around 3 a.m. Alpha video surveillance cameras stumbled across a violent assault in the central part of the valley.
Granados saw a man forcefully punch a woman in her head 15 times. That’s when he stepped in.
Over a loud speaker, Granados ordered the man to stop.
“As I was talking he did stop and he walked away. So I clicked on an another camera, zoomed in on him and took as many pictures as possible,” said Granados.
The man heard him and stopped hitting the woman. He walked away. Then moments later, he returned.
The man picked up the unconscious woman and dragged her into a home across the street. Granados was still watching.
“She didn’t look like she was awake,” Granados said. “When he drug her and put her back in the house, I don’t know what he was doing to her.”
That’s when Granados called Metro Police.
Officers responded within minutes. But for hours the man refused to come out.
After four hours, police went in and rescued the woman and arrested the man. The woman was still alive.
Granados said he was relieved when he found out the woman was okay.
The incident is a stark reminder that as technology becomes more engrained in our lives, there are electronic eyes everywhere.
