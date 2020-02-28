LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The U.S. has postponed a meeting with Southeast Asian leaders next month in Las Vegas amid the global coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, according to a Reuters report.
The summit was scheduled for March 14 between President Donald Trump and the 10-members Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) after Trump didn't attend a summit in Bangkok in November.
“As the international community works together to defeat the novel coronavirus, the United States, in consultation with ASEAN partners, has made the difficult decision to postpone the ASEAN leaders meeting,” one of the sources, a senior administration official, told Reuters.
ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
