LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Wheel barrows, dirt and green thumbs.
The students at Aldeane Comito Ries Elementary School partnered with a Las Vegas nonprofit Monday to step outside the brick and mortar classroom and nurture their educations through nature.
Together with Green Our Planet, the kids got their hands dirty with an accredited school program by planting fruits and vegetables in a newly developed 7,500-square-foot garden on campus.
The nonprofit conservation group touts education through science-based activities including gardening, nutrition and eventually, financial literacy. At the end of the harvest, students will sell their produce back to the school through an on-campus farmers market.
The organization has brought 180 gardens to schools nationwide since 2013, impacting 130,000 students.
Educators at Ries Elementary were eager to introduce urban children to green, leafy environments to enrich their minds and overall well-being through sustainable practices.
"A lot of students here in Vegas don't actually have any gardens because of our small backyards. We go out and buy everything at grocery stores," Principal Mario Quinonez said. "But here, they're going to be able to see it actually grow."
BACKGROUND
Learn more: https://greenourplanet.org/
