LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Students at an east Las Vegas school set a Guinness World Record for the longest chain of pipe cleaners.
Faculty at Eileen B. Brookman Elementary School said 776 students were honored in a ceremony on Tuesday for setting the world record back in March. The connected chain of pipe cleaners measured 59,382 feet long, which is more than 11 miles.
Each group of ten pipe cleaners signified a book a student had read and passed a comprehension test with a score of 80 percent or higher, the school said.
After Guinness World Records certified the achievement, the school said Nevada Lt. Governor Mark Hutchison and the Clark County School District officials will also honor the school.
Students received a "dog tag" to commemorate their participation in the world record-setting event.
