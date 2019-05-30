LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two students from the Las Vegas Valley who competed in the Scripps National Spelling Bee won't be advancing to the finals.
Lawrence Zhang, a student from Greenspun Media Group, was eliminated from the competition on Wednesday after misspelling "telenovela," according to Scripp's website.
Dario Javier from Hyde Park Middle School made it to the third round of the competition, but he didn't advance to the finals after being unable to score enough points during a preliminary test to make it to the list of the final 50 competitors.
This year's bee had the biggest field ever, with 562 spellers, more than half of whom got in through Scripps' wild-card program. Last year was the first time that wild cards were allowed into the bee, and the eventual champion was a wild card.
Thursday's finalists include nine spellers who finished in at least a tie for 10th last year. The field will be narrowed to about a dozen spellers in the morning and early afternoon before the prime-time finals on ESPN.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
