LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Luciano Romero will be the first member of his family to pursue a university degree.
He achieved a 5.0 GPA at Rancho High School, and now he's preparing to travel across the country to Yale University.
Romero said it was never his dream to go to Yale specifically, just to go to college. He applied to several schools including Dartmouth, Stanford and Princeton before deciding on Yale.
He said he studied "an unhealthy amount," but he learned his work ethic from his parents who sometimes worked two jobs to try and give him a better life.
"It was always this sense of reciprocating their efforts in their jobs in providing for our family. And I felt like it was almost my mission to try hard in school just to show them that I am seeing the effort that you put into me. And it's the same for many other immigrant families," Romero said.
He said he's excited for a new experience on the east coast and leaves for Yale tomorrow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.