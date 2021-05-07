LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Business owners around Las Vegas say they're having a hard time finding workers as the city gets closer to fully reopening. That includes the iconic Peppermill Las Vegas on the Strip.
FOX5 talked to manager Martha Montague who says they're in desperate need for help. The restaurant is looking for cooks, hosts, servers, dishwashers, bussers and prep cooks.
"Right now we are swamped. We have been so busy, I think people are ready to be out and they're tired of being stuck at home," Montague said. "We are so excited to be back and we are so excited to be at full force, it's just getting workers."
Montague says interested people can walk into the restaurant to apply.
Peppermill Las Vegas is located at 2985 South Las Vegas Boulevard.
