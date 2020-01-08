LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Strip headliners Human Nature are giving back to their home country as Australia continues to battle raging wildfires.
The group announced on Wednesday that it will donate "every single cent" from their Las Vegas show on Saturday, Jan. 25 to the relief cause.
"Nearly 1 billion wildlife killed and 13 million acres of our land on fire. The impact is beyond is words," the group said in an Instagram post.
"We hope to have every seat full & know that every heart in that room will be united - helping our beautiful country. Let's make a wonderful Help Australia Day."
Human Nature performs Tuesday-Saturday at the Sands Showroom at the Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip. Tickets start at $55 plus taxes and fees.
