LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — The Las Vegas Strip celebrated its 78th birthday on Wednesday.
The Strip’s history began with the opening of a single resort and casino, El Rancho Vegas.
“Las Vegas Boulevard was really just a road. The road from California to get to Las Vegas," said Mark Hall-Patton, local history expert and Clark County Museums administrator.
Patton said El Rancho began after its founder Tommy Hull felt the heat of the desert in summer.
"It was really hot and he was thinking, ‘You know, I'd really like to be sitting next to a pool right now,’" said Patton.
El Rancho opened in 1941 and was met with success. Soon after, Hotel Last Frontier opened its doors. While Las Vegas was looking to expand its growth, it had a hard time keeping up tourism after the end of World War II. Patton said local businesses got together to advertise the city.
"That's really what gets it started,” said Patton. “We spend more money in 1945 and 1946 per capita than any other area in the united states to advertise ourselves."
The famous El Rancho Vegas burned down in the 1960s but Patton said that didn’t stop the Las Vegas Strip from continuing to grow. It’s now home to 10 of the 15 world’s largest hotels.
"We're still the place that people want to come,” said Patton. “We have entertainment that you can't find anywhere else, concentrated the way it is here. This is still going to be the place everyone wants to come to."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.