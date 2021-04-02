LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- April 2, World Autism Awareness Day, aims to highlight the roughly four million people with autism around the world.
According to researchers, the condition is considered the fastest-growing developmental disability. Autism affects an estimated one in 54 children according to the Centers for Disease Control, up 10% from 2014.
Friday night, casinos on the strip and the High Roller went blue to mark the day.
Families gathered in the community to show support for individuals who live with autism every day.
“You don't realize how many people are affected until you have a child with autism,” Michelle Behnke said.
Behnke, mom of 16-year-old Matthew who is autistic, organized a balloon release and picnic in North Las Vegas bringing together autistic teens and their families.
“Ever since he turned like more of a teenager, it has been harder to get resources and there's just not that much out there for teens so that is why we started the group,” Behnke shared.
Matthew started showing signs of developmental delay as early as two years old, but wasn't diagnosed until the age of seven or eight.
“I think there is definitely more awareness now... More people are knowing about it and getting their kids diagnosed at a younger age which is a big plus,” Behnke asserted.
About two years ago, Matthew decided he wanted to learn Russian after talking to someone online. Autism has not stopped him from accomplishing his goal.
“People with autism… they can lead just as successful lives as people with normal function,” Matthew said.
Behnke suggests when people think of autism, they should not think of the limitations, but instead, all the possibilities.
No one knows what causes autism. Medical professionals say that one of the biggest challenges in understanding the condition is that it presents differently in every patient, but the goal of greater acceptance for all remains the same.
