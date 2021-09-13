LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Heads up, Las Vegas drivers! Expect some delays on the Strip this week.
Traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard between Spring Mountain Road and Sahara Avenue will be limited to one lane in each direction at various locations and times on Tuesday, Sept. 14 and Wednesday, Sept. 15, due to ongoing repaving there.
The lane reductions will be between 2 a.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Driveways to the resorts in this area will remain open. Also, drivers should expect longer traffic signal wait times at the Las Vegas Boulevard intersections with Fashion Show Drive, Convention Center Drive, Elvis Presley Boulevard and Circus Circus Drive.
The lane restrictions are needed for the contractor to replace the asphalt pavement and striping on Las Vegas Boulevard in this area. Motorists are encouraged to stay alert to changing traffic patterns in the area, expect delays and drive safely.
The lane closures and traffic shifts are part of a construction project that will continue to affect Las Vegas Boulevard from Spring Mountain Road to Sahara Avenue through the fall.
This project is the first of seven phases of work along Las Vegas Boulevard between Sahara and the 215 Beltway. Each phase includes water line replacement, new pavement, intersection modifications to improve pedestrian crossings, upgrades to traffic signal and street lighting systems with Smart poles and enhanced median landscaping with LED lighting.
Work on the next phase, which will largely be on the Boulevard between Russell Road and the 215, began last month.
