UPDATE: Las Vegas police have arrested a store clerk who was involved in a fatal shooting at Sin City Smoke Shop in the east valley Thursday night.
Fahd Dayani, 30, is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on one count of open murder, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.
The Clark County Coroner's office is expected to release the identity, cause and manner of death for the person who was shot and died at the hospital.
Original story continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide near East Desert Inn Road and South Eastern Avenue Thursday evening.
According to police, officers were called to the 2400 block of East Desert Inn Road around 6:04 p.m. in reference to a fight at Sin City Smoke Shop.
The victim was allegedly shoplifting at the store and an argument ensued, police said. A fight escalated between the alleged shoplifter and suspect, police added.
An unidentified suspect fired a gun at the victim and the victim later died at the hospital.
Police said the shooter left the scene prior to their arrival.
Investigators are determining if the shooter was a customer or store employee.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
Stay with FOX5 for more updates.
