LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Another major sporting event is heading to the Las Vegas Stadium.
The Pac-12 Conference announced Wedneday that the 2020 and 2021 Pac-12 Football Championship Game will be hosted at the Las Vegas Stadium. The game was previously hosted at Levi's Stadium, the home of the San Francisco 49ers.
“Our Pac-12 universities and entire Conference are thrilled to have our 2020 and 2021 football championship event take place in one of the most anticipated new venues in sports,” Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said in a statement. “I want to thank the San Francisco 49ers and Levi’s Stadium for what has been a fantastic five-year run and we look forward to what will be another exciting championship event in Santa Clara this year."
It's a second new event to be scheduled at the Las Vegas Stadium. It was previously announced the 2020 Las Vegas Bowl would be hosted at the new stadium.
The 2019 Pac-12 championship game will still be held in San Francisco.
