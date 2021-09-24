LAS VEGAS (FOX 5) -- The NASCAR playoffs kick off Friday and for the first time since 2020, the Las Vegas Speedway can open at full capacity.
"Having the fans back is everything," said truck series racer, Chandler Smith. "Especially in our sport. Without the fans, this sport is nothing."
"Drivers haven't been able to interact with fans," said VP of communications for the speedway, Jeff Motley. "We're going to do question and answers with the drivers everyday. So I'm just excited to see things somewhat back to normal."
For one driver, racing at the speedway is a dream come true.
"I never got to race on the speedway, my home track," said Xfinity series racer, Matt Jaskol. "Now after 30 years in Las Vegas, it's happening. As long as you keep trying things can happen, just not in the time frame you want."
Jaskol said his journey in motorsports started when he was just five years old.
"What's most emotional is having my family and friends here," Jaskol said. They've been waiting for this moment as well."
With this amazing opportunity, Jaskol, who is also a professional sky diver, is going to make the most of it.
"I'm actually skydiving into the race out of a maverick helicopter from 5,000 feet," Jaskol said. "What's kind of funny is the sky dive will be the safest part of my day."
It'll be exciting for fans to see the jump, but Jaskol said it's about more than that.
"We're donating nearly $10,000 to the Speedway Children's Charity. So it's not just a stunt."
