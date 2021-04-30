LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As temperatures near triple digits, it is the time of year for snakes. A Las Vegas snake wrangler said now is his busiest time.
The Nevada Poison Center said they’ve had two snakebite cases reported this month.
“Rattlesnakes are my biggest fear,” Ryan Draney confided. Draney’s son spotted a rattler sitting on his back-porch Sunday night.
“I didn’t know what to do. I don’t have any experience with snakes,” Draney told said. Draney has lived in his Henderson neighborhood for more than a decade and has only seen a rattlesnake once, dead when he was on a walk.
Draney was caught completely off guard when one showed up at his back door.
“I know that they are here, but you feel like in a more developed area that they wouldn’t show up in the backyard,” Draney explained.
“Busiest time is actually right now,” said Brian Kelley, Owner of Kelley’s Snake Removal. Kelley’s gotten about 10 calls in the last few weeks throughout the valley.
“The lower temperature is above 70 degrees so a lot of the snakes are coming out of hibernation and people in the neighborhoods are starting to see them in their backyards and that is when my phone starts ringing,” Kelley shared.
Kelley releases all the snakes he catches far from homes, often times near Mt. Charleston. Kelley said you should be on the look out when out on walks and around your home.
“You always want to err on the side of caution,” Kelley contended.
Draney said he now looks at things differently after his all too close encounter.
“We’ve got 4 dogs, 4 kids, a toddler and so it could have been a very very bad situation for us,” Draney confessed.
Kelley charges $85 for a basic snake removal and takes calls 24/7. Kelley’s best advice whether on a hike or at home: treat every snake like a potentially dangerous one and keep your distance.
