LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It comes around once a year and when it does, it’s a gold mine for some businesses.
Cyber Monday was created by the National Retail Federation in 2005 and in just 15 years has become one of the biggest online shopping days of the year.
With the pandemic spiking again, many small business owners in Las Vegas are hoping customers will buy from them online.
Abbie Renzema has a small boutique called Local Oasis in the arts district of Las Vegas. She says the pandemic has hurt allot is small businesses like hers.
“At least for my business we are doing shopping in store by appointment only,” Renzema said.
Appointment-only protocols limit potential sales, she added.
Renzema and other small businesses have come up with a solution they hope will grab consumers' attention: offer Cyber Monday pricing all week long.
As for how business is going since the holiday shopping season kicked off, she said things are looking up.
“The season has started really well. Online sales are up from last year,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.