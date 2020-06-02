LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sheriff Joe Lombardo said an officer was in "grave condition" after being shot on the Strip, and that another man was dead in a separate shooting, both following protests in the area Monday night.
In a press conference held after 3:30 a.m. on June 2, Lombardo called the shootings unacceptable. "I hope the community sees it that way, too."
Both scenes were active, dynamic and ongoing as the sheriff spoke, he said.
OFFICER SHOT
Lombardo said the officer involved in the shooting near Circus Circus was in "grave condition" at University Medical Center on Tuesday morning.
As Metro made attempts to disperse a crowd in the area around 11:30 p.m., Lombardo said the officers took rocks and bottles from the crowd. While attempting to place several people in custody, he said a shot rang out and the officer was down.
The suspect was identified later in the night and was taken into custody by SWAT and K9 officers.
There is a heavy @LVMPD presence outside @UMCSN right now. @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/sfSM3gNM7C— Tiana Bohner (@FOX5_Tiana) June 2, 2020
My Office has been notified that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is currently working two separate incidents in Las Vegas. The State is in contact with local law enforcement and continues to monitor the situation.— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) June 2, 2020
In this moment we ask for prayers for our law enforcement community. Let us join together in prayer for the peace of our city.— Bolden Area Command (@LVMPDBAC) June 2, 2020
MAN SHOT, KILLED
About the same time, 11:22 p.m., Lombardo said Las Vegas police and federal officers were posted at the Foley Building and U.S. Federal Courthouse. He said they were there to protect the building from protesters.
A man armed with multiple firearms wearing what appeared to be body armor approached the building. Lombardo said he reached for a firearm and officers "engaged," shooting him several times.
The man was pronounced dead on scene.
5TH NIGHT OF PROTESTS
"This is a sad night for LVMPD family and a tragic night for our community with these protests that are leading to riots. One tragedy is only leading to another," Lombardo said.
Protesters have been rallying for days across the country over the death of George Floyd, who was seen on video pleading that he couldn’t breathe with a white police officer pressing his knee into his neck for several minutes before he stopped moving.
Police in Las Vegas said Monday that 338 people were arrested during three nights of protests. Officers used tear gas and pepper balls to disperse crowds late Saturday downtown and Sunday on the Las Vegas Strip.
Police said suspects were jailed despite a local court policy calling for most people accused of misdemeanor crimes to receive court summonses instead of time behind bars to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
