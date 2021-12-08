LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Animal shelters and rescues across the Las Vegas valley say they are overwhelmed with calls of owner surrenders. Some are even running on waitlists.
"It's at least two weeks," said Lori Heeren, executive director of Nevada SPCA.
Heeren said they started seeing more calls for owner surrenders, mainly for dogs, when the eviction moratorium ended over the summer.
"So many people were displaced because of the eviction crisis. Some people even moving out of state – that grew, and then we saw a lot of reasons for financial need," she explained.
Multiple dogs at Nevada SPCA were surrendered because of housing issues. Heeren said surrenders typically make up 75% of their population. That number recently skyrocketed.
"The ones for dogs alone are in excess of 150 a month. They have easily doubled."
To add to the problem, Nevada SPCA is experiencing supply chain issues.
Additional kennels that were set to arrive months ago still haven't reached the facility. Heeren said the kennel company is facing staffing issues.
"They were able to get us a third of the supply, and then we have to wait for the other two-thirds."
Heeren said that many of the ongoing issues could be resolved with the help from fosters. If you would like to foster an animal through Nevada SPCA, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.