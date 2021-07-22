LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Looking to welcome a furever friend into your home? A Las Vegas shelter is waiving adoption fees for all pets as part of an "Adopt-a-Palooza" event.
According to a news release, the Animal Foundation is waiving adoption fees for all pets this Friday and Saturday, July 23-24 and next Friday and Saturday, July 30 -31.
The release notes that those interested do not need an appointment to adopt a pet.
According to the release, adoptions take place on a first-come, first-served basis for walk-in traffic, beginning at 11 am each day. As part of the Adopt-a-Palooza event, the shelter says it will have extra team members on hand to help expedite the adoption process and maximize the number of pets who can find their new forever homes.
The fee-waived adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, microchip and up-to-date vaccines. A $10 license fee may apply, the release notes.
The Animal Foundation is located at 655 North Mojave Road. To view adoptable pets, please visit animalfoundation.com.
