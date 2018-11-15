LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – A Las Vegas shelter is making it a little easier for community members to reunite with their lost pets.
We’ve all seen the flyers or Facebook posts from desperate owners searching for their furry friends across the valley. It happens all the time.
“It’s heartbreaking because you know how important they are to you,” said dog owner Pat Hall.
Hall is thankful none of her three dogs have ever gone missing, but she understands why it’s so upsetting. She said her dogs are her family.
Many of the dogs that can’t find their way home end up at the Animal Foundation, near Bonanza Road and Mojave Avenue.
“On a daily basis, we receive as many as 80 animals a day, most of which are strays or lost pets,” said Kelly Leahy with the Animal Foundation.
If pets are not claimed within 72 hours, they are put up for adoption.
Finding Rover is now working to prevent dogs and cats from ever going into a shelter in the first place.
FOX5 talked with the founder of the app John Polimeno, who describes it as “super, super simple.”
“If you see a stray animal walking around, you just take a picture and post it to Finding Rover and if someone reported it lost, it will instantly match it through facial recognition,” he said.
Polimeno said they understand it might be difficult to get a stray dog or cat’s attention for a clear picture. It’s why they installed a “bark button” on the camera which makes a noise to get the animals attention.
"I don't speak dog and they don't speak human so this is a way to communicate through a photo,” he said.
Finding Rover partnered with more than 500 shelters across the country since its launch.
Polimeno tells FOX5 they get a feed of every animal that goes into a shelter every hour.
“The beauty with Finding Rover is you can hit ‘I lost my pet’ and it will search every shelter within 200 miles instantly, and it will continue to search for you,” he said.
Meanwhile, dog owner Hall said now that she knows about the app, she’ll consider downloading it.
"That would be a fast way of connecting you with your pet,” she said.
The app is free in the Android and Apple app store.
