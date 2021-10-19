LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local shelter will pay tribute to victims of domestic violence this week.
Oct. 21 marks Purple Thursday. It's a national day of action when everyone is encouraged to wear purple to raise awareness about domestic violence.
Staff at Shade Tree will pay tribute to victims by holding a candlelight vigil Thursday at 5:30 p.m. It will be at the shelter's outdoor basketball court, 1 West Owens Ave., 89030.
The organization is designed to provide a safe space for women and children in crisis here in the Valley.
The National Coalition of Domestic Violence says 44% of women and 33% of men in Nevada experience some form of domestic violence in their lifetime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.