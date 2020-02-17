LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Warmer weather means it's kitten season and a Las Vegas shelter is looking for volunteers to help out to bottle feed the neonatal ones.
With a recent grant, the Animal Foundation built a new neonatal kitten nursery. The shelter currently is only housing Doobert, a 2-week-old kitten, but they expect many more in the coming months.
According to the Animal Foundation, thousands of kittens come through there in the spring and summer months. They're trying to built up their volunteer network ahead of time.
The kittens have to eat every two hours and they need help with using the bathroom and general care, according to Alyssa Dazza, feline programs manager.
Dazza also said the community should know what to look for with an abandoned kitten. She said to wait eight hours because there's a good chance the mom is hunting for food and will return.
For more information on the program, click here.
