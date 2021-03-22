LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Shade Tree is looking for Easter-themed donations for children living there.
The 24-hour shelter for women and children is planning a socially distanced celebration for the families residing there, and is asking for the public for donations of the following items:
· Already-assembled Easter baskets
· Empty plastic eggs
· Individually wrapped candy
The organization plans to provide an Easter basket for each child, an egg hunt, and a special meal for the children and their mothers. As of Monday, 35 children were residing at The Shade Tree.
Donations may be made by appointment only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in person at the shelter located at 1 West Owens Avenue in North Las Vegas.
The Shade Tree requests that no more than two people drop off items, and donors follow social distancing protocols.
To schedule an appointment, please email donations@theshadetree.org or call 702-385-0072.
