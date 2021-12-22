LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Shelter dogs at the Nevada SPCA will have new toys to ring in the holidays, thanks to donations from the community.
The dogs will be able to choose their own toys from a large pile which includes enrichment, puzzle and chew toys.
“This has become such a beloved Christmas Eve tradition for our shelter and it’s definitely a joy to see these dogs have so much fun and go through a bit of sensory overload when we’re presenting them with a mountain of toys from which to choose,” said Amy Lee, Nevada SPCA communications manager. “We are so grateful for all the toys and supplies donated to us this year.”
Nevada SPCA will be open one hour early on Christmas Eve, from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. The shelter will be closed on Christmas Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.