LAS VEGAS -- Four teams of search dogs from Clark County are headed to the Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif.
The four dogs and their handlers include two teams from the Clark County Fire Department, one from the North Las Vegas Fire Department -- and a local citizen with his dog.
The dogs and handlers are trained in human remains detection.
Two teams left Friday night and two were scheduled to leave Saturday.
