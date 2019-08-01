LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The trial for a fatal DUI crash involving a former Las Vegas mayor's grandson will not happen until 2020.
Scott Gragson appeared in court Thursday morning for an arraignment hearing after he allegedly drove erratically in The Ridges neighborhood on May 30 and crashed, killing Melissa Newton, 36, and injuring three others.
Gragson pleaded not guilty to the DUI charge.
A judge set his trial for March 16, 2020. Gragson will appear in court ahead of the first day of the trial on March 9.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.