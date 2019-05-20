LAS VEGAS (FOX5)- Western High School's graduation night trip to Disneyland was unexpectedly cancelled last Friday by valley bus company, Arrow Stage Line.
"We've been looking forward to this. For me, since my freshman year." "We were all just mad, sad," senior Mishel Candelaria said.
About 150 Western High School seniors were looking forward to heading to the 'Happiest Place on Earth,' until the bus company cancelled on the school Thursday evening.
Candelaria said WHS told seniors Friday it was because the bus company chose to service the Electric Daisy Festival this past weekend because they "paid more."
Arrow Stage Line said that is false.
"The reason why our staff had cancelled their trip was because we had not been paid for the trip," Arrow Stage Line C.O.O. Luke Busskohl said.
Busskohl said WHS only paid a deposit.
"For whatever reason, we did not get that, so we don't have any payment on their charters, so that is why our staff did cancel the trip," Busskohl said.
Mishel said she paid for the trip months ago. Luckily, Arrow Stage Line wanted to make it right with the students and said all the money paid will be refunded. Students trip was also rescheduled, free of cost, for Wednesday May 22.
"Because of the inconvenience and everything it's caused, our company is going to give them free buses to go on their trip," Busskohl said.
Western High School posted this statement to its website:
We are very thankful to Arrow Stage Bus Lines, specifically, The Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Busskol in working over the weekend to reschedule a time of their life Senior Trip to Disney, Wednesday, 5/22. We are very appreciative of Arrow Stage for assisting us in making this happen for our Seniors at NO CHARGE.This is applicable to our Seniors who were cleared and scheduled to attend the Trip on 5/17. Unfortunately, the trip is not open to other students at this time.Enjoy Seniors!
