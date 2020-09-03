LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After two weeks of distance learning, tens of thousands of Clark County School District students are still unaccounted for and educators are now going to their homes to find out why.
“This week there are still 50,000 students they haven’t heard from. I understand that some of those students or a good percentage of those students are Latino students,” said Cecia Alvarado, Nevada State Director for ‘Mi Familia Vota,’ a Latino advocacy group.
The reason why thousands of students have not yet checked into classes varies.
Some are still without a device and others are having trouble with internet connectivity.
‘Mi Familia Vota’ is now making it their mission to get some of those students connected so they can participate in distance learning.
“We’re canvassing neighborhoods, putting cards outside of their doors with information for the family resource center,” said Alvarado.
The Family Resource Center helps students and parents get access to a laptop and internet connection if they don't have one.
Families can find other programs that help with financial obligations and even daycare.
“CCSD has the Hope Program which helps families. The City of Las Vegas has a program to help with daycare. They are consolidating all of these resources so when the families call, they are receiving all the help they need in one place. It’s a one stop shop for our families,” said Alavarado.
School administrators at CC Ronnow Elementary School have had success with the door-to door approach.
In March, only ten percent of students were prepared for distance learning. Today, that number has climbed to 90 percent.
“Once we make that face to face contact that’s really been helpful in getting these families registered and getting their needs taken care of,” said Michelle Wheatfill, CC Ronnow Elementary School Assistant Principal
I am glad that I do not have school age children. Knocking on ones door is a no no and invasion of a parents rights. If I were to answer the door today, there would be a gun greeting you as well. In today's society, due to BLM/ANTIFA we can not trust anymore. And many of you so called teachers are no better. The brainwashing that is being done to these kids is unbelievable.
