LAS VEGAS (FOX5/AP) -- A settlement has ended a long-running breach-of-contract battle between U.S. casino company Las Vegas Sands Corp. and a Hong Kong businessman who helped it open its first casino in Macau in 2004.
Terms of the agreement were confidential, according to a court official.
But Suen emerged from a Las Vegas courtroom saying it was worth a 15-year legal battle.
Sands attorney James Jimmerson and Suen lawyer John O'Malley called terms confidential.
A Nevada judge announced the settlement as he dismissed jurors ahead of a second day of videotaped testimony from ailing billionaire Sands chief Sheldon Adelson.
A spokesman for publicly traded Sands declined to comment, and it wasn't immediately clear if financial details would be reported to federal Securities and Exchange Commission regulators.
