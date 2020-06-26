LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Sands Corporation is following in the NBA's footsteps to secure tech that could potentially prevent the spread of Covid-19.
The company confirmed the order with FOX5 in a statement which said, "The company has secured a limited number of Oura Rings from Oura Health for a pilot program consisting of a limited number of Team Member volunteers."
Oura Rings are smart rings that were originally created to track sleep and health. Since the pandemic, the company claimed its tech is able to potentially track signs that a person could be carrying the coronavirus.
"We realized specifically during COVID-19 that this data could be tremendously helpful and identify people that may be getting sick," said CEO Harpreet Singh Rai.
Rai said the rings track things like temperature, heart rate and respiratory rate. In the past he says the tech has helped to predict the onset of illness like cold or flu.
"We launched two research studies. One with the University of California San Francisco and another with West Virginia University," said Rai. "We actually donated 3,500 rings to frontline healthcare workers as part of the UCSF research. Hundreds of users have actually had interesting data changes in their Oura Ring data before they actually felt symptoms."
The Oura Ring assigns users a "readiness score" between zero and a hundred. A lower score could indicate signs of illness.
The NBA purchased 2,000 of the smart rings for players. When asked about privacy concerns, Rai said all companies are different but did describe how the NBA is handling the data.
"We created a risk score and just that aggregated risk score is being sent to the player's union and the NBA league," said Rai. "When a certain player or staff member is elevated on their sick score, they then contact a medical professional of that team to make sure they get a test. They actually don't pass on the score, which is pretty innovative and this way none of their direct employers are actually seeing any data that could potentially be misused."
Now Las Vegas Sands Corporation has secured some of its own for a pilot program. The company did not say who or how many employees would wear the smart tech.
