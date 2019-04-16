LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man was sentenced to federal prison Monday after helping plan two jewelry store robberies, according to Nevada U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich in a release.
Brian Wright, 34, was sentenced to 328 months, or just over 27 years, on two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery, two counts of robbery and two counts of use of a firearm in relation to a violent crime.
Wright was previously sentenced to 92 months in prison after he was found guilty of assaulting a federal officer. The court ordered Wright to serve his sentences consecutively for a total sentence of 35 years.
"Every time law enforcement takes a gun out of the hands of a violent criminal we are potentially saving lives,” Trutanich said in a statement.
During the trial, the prosecution said Wright planned and recruited two gunmen and several getaway drivers to rob a jewelry store located at N. Rainbow Blvd in northwest Las Vegas.
On Jan. 3, 2017, the two gunmen, Deandre Nakita Brown and Aquail Harris, entered the jewelry store and pointed firearms at employees and customers, including two children. The robbers took a security guard's firearm along with the stolen jewelry.
The prosecution said the two gunmen delivered the stolen jewelry and watches valued at more than $850,000 to a getaway vehicle driven by two men, Kendareen Hudson and Safiyyah Christopher.
Prosecutors said Wright used a police radio scanner app on his phone and relayed information to his drivers and robbers to avoid arrest. Shortly following the robbery Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers found and arrested Hudson and Christopher and recovered the stolen merchandise.
Ten days later, Wright recruited Carl Whitley and Deandre Brown to help him rob a jewelry store located at W. Charleston Blvd in Boca Park, according to prosecutors. Wright provided a gun for Brown to use in the robbery.
On Jan. 13, Brown entered the jewelry store and pointed a gun at employees, directing them to fill garbage bags with jewelry and watches. Approximately $765,000 worth of jewelry was taken.
Brown fled in a getaway vehicle driven by Randy Jerousek. Brown abandoned the vehicle and the jewelry in the backseat when he realized police were searching for the getaway vehicle.
The vehicle driven by Jerousek was quickly located at a casino with the stolen merchandise and the co-conspirators were arrested soon after.
Brown, Harris, and Wright met and planned the robberies while each of them were serving on federal supervised release, according to prosecutors.
Harris, Christopher, Hudson, Jerousek, Whitley, and Brown have all pleaded guilty for in the armed robberies.
