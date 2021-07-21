LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Rideshare drivers across the country are participating in a daylong strike for better compensation. Several Las Vegas rideshare drivers gathered at the local Uber office on Wednesday to make their voices heard.
Many workers are advocating for the Protect the Right to Organize Act, which would allow contract workers to unionize. They say compensation is not enough, considering rising gas prices.
"There's no managers, there's no feedback, there's lack of compassion. So I'm getting tired of it. I'm getting tired that I can allow passengers in my car, that they can do whatever they want. But I have to be professional, because if I don't get my five stars, I'm gonna get kicked off the app," said one driver Hope Marion.
Uber provided a statement in response to the demonstration:
Uber believes we should advance policies that improve independent work, instead of eliminating it. Survey after survey show that the overwhelming majority of independent workers -- like drivers and delivery people -- agree.
