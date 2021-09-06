LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As of Saturday, unemployed Americans are no longer eligible to receive an additional $300 every week, and gig and self-employed workers are no longer entitled to regular unemployment.
The state of Nevada is going back to regular unemployment insurance, based entirely on wages reported by an employer.
Meanwhile, members of Las Vegas' massive hospitality industry, hit hard by a so-called labor shortage, are eager to see if its hiring troubles ease up.
Mark Steele, a restaurant service consultant and the founder of the Restaurant Hospitality Institute, weighed in on whether he feels this will make any impact on the apparent labor shortage.
"And the state's reimbursements are cut off on 9/11, so we'll see how many people of those are still kind of lurking behind the scenes and if that'll be a giant influx of people into the community," Steele said. "My guess is it will help out, but it won't really solve, because a lot of people in the meantime have retired. A lot of people who have gone on furlough and union positions have retired. And as we spoke about last time, three mega-resorts opening up, and a lot of people opening up all around town, where are those people coming from, right?"
Restaurants seemingly continue to struggle with hiring.
The restaurant in Planet 13 called Trece just completed an incentive program they were trying out where they offered $2,500 sign-on bonuses to attract new employees. While the restaurant's manager said they had some minor success with it, he also said hiring troubles persist, and that many people aren't showing up to their interviews or first day of work.
Steele said another factor is likely that big, new resorts are absorbing much of the workforce while mom and pop restaurants continue having trouble hiring.
Nonprofit Chosen for Success is trying to help solve this supply and demand gap.
"We are really trying to make sure we fill that gap that hole that's missing, as far as the restaurant hospitality world," said Rodney Taylor, executive director of Chosen for Success.
With Restaurant Hospitality Institute, the nonprofit offers a restaurant training program for those looking for work, especially those in vulnerable populations.
"We are ramping it up," Taylor said. "We did one every other month, and now we're doing one a month starting this month."
At the end of each program, they hold a job fair with several dozen local employers; their most recent event paints a picture of the current situation and need.
"Had about over an 80% success rate of people getting placed, and my understanding is normal job fairs out of the blue are from about five to 10 percent, and so for us to have that high success rate it's really promising," Steele said.
Steele said many restaurants are shaving down their hours to their peak busiest times, and tightening their belts, amid the persisting shortage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.