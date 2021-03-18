LAS VEGAS (FOX5) More Americans than ever before are ordering delivery and restaurants have had to rely on takeout and food delivery apps, during the pandemic.
"When the pandemic hit and we were all forced to go completely take out, it just became unsustainable," owner of Tacotarian Kristen Corral said.
It was unsustainable, because of the high fees from food delivery services.
"Most people don't understand that restaurants are being charged 30-37% per order when a customer orders from Postmates, UberEats, Grubhub or Doordash," Corral said.
Last summer, Corral and other restaurant owners fought for a 15% cap on delivery fees, because they were losing too much money. However, in just a few months that deal will likely go away when the emergency order ends.
"To me this is a community problem, and why do we want to let billion dollar tech companies solve a problem that we can ourselves," the restaurant owner said.
Corral started a Las Vegas franchise called Loco Co-op. Loco has been franchised in several other cities including Omaha, Nebraska and Nashville, Tennessee. The Loco franchises are ran by local restaurants.
"It brings the power back to the restaurants,” Aaron Bradley said. “The person who orders from us is not going to be paying a $12 service fee on top of a delivery fee and tips."
Bradley owns the Juice Box LV, and will be on the board of restaurant owners for Loco.
"I've had to put a premium on these third party deliveries, because [the cost] is so high,” Bradley said. “That will not happen with Loco, because I'm being charged a reasonable commission."
Bradley believes having the business local also will help with quality control.
"If a driver steals or alters the food, I'd have to go through how many hoops to get that person taken off the delivery service? But for us [Loco} that's just a phone call,” Bradley said.
Already more than 30 restaurant owners have expressed interest in owning a share of the co-op. Corral said her goal is to have 1,000 restaurants participate in the new delivery app in its first year.
Corral said delivery drivers are expected to make about $15 an hour including tips.
The app is expected to launch in late April and will begin with just a few restaurants. Corral said restaurants can still use other third-party delivery services in addition to Loco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.