LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As the weather warms and Clark County loosens capacity restrictions to 80 percent, restaurants and outdoor venues are booking up fast.
At the Las Vegas Ballpark, Flicks in the Field has already sold out and it will be the last showing until the Aviators head out on a road trip.
Aviator’s spokesperson Jim Gemma said the next Flicks in the Field showing will be announced via the ballpark’s social media accounts.
“Hopefully we can do some more of these things. It will just be dictated around when the aviators are on the road,” said Gemma.
Other outdoor activities like Rail Explorers in Boulder City are completely booked this weekend.
“We are so busy. We are selling out our weekend tours weeks in advance,” said Heather Abel of Rail Explorers.
To find a tour, the best thing to do is check the Railway Explorers website.
Some tours are more popular than others and your best bet may be to book during the week or weeks in advance.
“We do have a waiting list. Some people don’t show up for whatever reason, but the likelihood of getting on a tour that is sold out is slim so we highly recommend checking out our website,” said Abel.
One outdoor venue that is not booked this weekend is Springs Preserve.
If you go to the website, you can click the number of tickets you want and make your purchase.
Downtown Container Park is another option.
The venue just announced a Cinco De Mayo Fiesta with open air shopping, live entertainment, food and drinks.
