Cady Danell and her fiance, Scott, were wrapping up a weekend bachelorette/bachelor trip in Las Vegas when they witnessed an incredible act of kindness at a valley eatery.
In a Facebook post, Danell said they were eating at Denny's, 3397 S. Las Vegas Blvd., when they noticed another diner was unable to communicate or feed himself. That's when a server, Bianca, and manager, Dennis, at the restaurant stepped in to help the man.
Danell said it was clear that the pair had served the man, named Steve, before.
Not only did the staff take time to communicate with the customer using a word board, but the server helped feed the man his meal.
As my fiancé Scott @mowinman13 & I wrap up our bachelorette/bachelor weekend with one last night in sin city, we stumble...Posted by Cady Danell on Monday, September 30, 2019
"My heart burst open with happiness as I watched. And then tears of joy came down my face as I watched her feed him in between still providing excellent service to us & other customers," Danell wrote on Facebook. "They shared conversation and laughter. I am beyond amazed at the selflessness and compassion they showed this man."
