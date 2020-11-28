LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Families are getting a helping hand during Nevada's three week statewide pause in the form of free meals.
Mezzo Bistro and Wine will be giving away 5 family meals every day during the pause. Kelly Richards, owner of Mezzo Bistro and Wine, explained this is the second time they’re donating free meals to families.
“Well it started way back in March when the shutdown first happened. We had to change our way of business and we wanted a way to bring value to families,” Richards said.
Between March and June, the restaurant was able to provide 500 free family meals.
“It turned into many of our customers donating family meals and we matched the donations and it just kept growing, growing and growing,” Richards said.
Mezzo Bistro plans to to donate 100 of their $40 family meals during the statewide-pause.
“We felt pricing it that way would allow us to get to more families and help not only the ones we giveaway for free but the ones that purchase them as well,” Richards said.
Colleen Walls, a Clark County School District teacher and mother of six picked up one Mezzo's free meals after being nominated.
“I think it’s huge. I’m a teacher and so right now I’m really seeing how important it is the whole community works together in terms of just looking out for one another because you never know what other people are going through,” Wall said.
if you want to nominate a family, nominate your family or purchase a meal for your family visit Mezzo Bistro and Wine online.
