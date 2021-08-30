LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The owner of Lola's in Summerlin says that while Hurricane Ida may have passed, the crisis in the Gulf Coast is not over.
Lola Pokorny has ties to New Orleans, and knows people who are still picking up the pieces. She talked to a former employee before and after the storm.
"Of course now they've lost power. And she's right down into the French Quarter. So, a lot of water," said Pokorny. "But they're doing good. She's just without power now."
With so many without power, some charities are focusing on providing a reliable source of food. Pokorny highlighted Mercy Chefs, a nonprofit that sent two food trucks down to the Gulf. They're open to emergency workers, and anyone displaced by the storm.
"They just saw the need, because many times, people just can't get in. People who actually live there ... they're not going to let you back in. It's too dangerous. Too many power lines are down. Too many trees are down," said Pokorny.
Pokorny also recommended that people give to the Red Cross.
"It's important to support, donate, send, Do whatever you can," she said. "Just prayer is great."
