LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Macayo Mexican restaurant announced it is closing its doors after 59 years in the Las Vegas Valley.
The restaurant's two locations are set to close, they announced on Facebook. The eateries are at 8245 W. Sahara Ave. and 1741 E. Charleston Ave.
"To our loyal customers, thank you for allowing us to serve you for the last 59 years, ..." they said in the post about the Sahara location, closing March 10.
"Please come in and join us in a celebration of our long history serving the Las Vegas Valley."
A later post on Facebook asked fans to submit their email addresses for "when we open a new location."
The Charleston location was expected to close at a later, unknown date.
More than 1,000 locals expressed their upset at the news on Facebook.
"I’ve been going to E. Charleston since I was a kid. Back in the 80s when you used to get a little plastic donkey on your ice cream," Erica Smith wrote.
"My family has been part of Las Vegas since the 1930s. We’ve celebrated graduations, dates, births, reunions, you name it with you all. Your restaurant has been part of our lives and thousands of Las Vegans lives over these years," Ben Klenke wrote.
